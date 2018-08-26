Pope Francis’ Missionary of Mercy says: “I’ll forgive you. Now, abdicate!”

I don’t know if my actions these last days over against McCarrick and his protectors finally pushed Viganò to bring out his exposé against McCarrick and (as of this writing as far as I know) “Pope” Francis, but, there it is. The exposé is there for the world to read. I fully expect today, 26 August 2018, that Pope Francis will abdicate. Finally. I fully support Archbishop Viganò and his statements.

As long time readers know, I have never pulled any punches against Pope Francis while at the same time asking for prayers for him in solidarity that is to be expected for any one of us who is elected to the See of Peter. Any one of us would be sifted to our destruction by Satan. Any one of us would want prayers because of this. I have never begrudged him this. I have said many Masses for him. I don’t regret that in the least.

None of this is a sin that is greater than the mercy of Jesus, for Jesus is God, and He stood in the place of us all, the Innocent for the terribly guilty. If Pope Francis is repentant of the great harm he has always done to the Immaculate Bride of Christ, the Church, I, in turn, as his Missionary of Mercy, will offer him absolution, if he wants it. But then I will say to him in all sincerity: You must abdicate! Do it now!

The victims have spoken to me, Holy Father. You have betrayed all of them, mocked them. You have betrayed me as a priest of the Church. You have betrayed the Church.

For dramatic effect, why not have all your stuff moved up to the Papal Apartment in the Apostolic Palace and then thrown out the windows, leaving the windows open for a windswept effect that I’m sure your successor will appreciate.

Our Lady, Undoer of Knots[!], prayer for us!